From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA that don’t require a college degree.
Pixabay
#50. Roofers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $61,290
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $48,890
– Employment: 129,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Worcester, MA-CT ($81,450)
— Anchorage, AK ($74,990)
— Danbury, CT ($73,020)
Daniel Tausis // Unsplash
#49. Firefighters
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $61,360
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,720
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,290
– Employment: 317,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,210)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,150)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($97,470)
Socrates471 // Shutterstock
#48. Audio and video technicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $61,850
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,310
– Employment: 50,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($80,410)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,160)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($68,430)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#47. Model makers, metal and plastic
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $62,310
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 3,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)
David Spates // Shutterstock
#46. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $62,670
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,690
– Employment: 356,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,020)
— Fairbanks, AK ($76,750)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,710)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#45. Advertising sales agents
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $62,910
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,540
– Employment: 96,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
Canva
#44. Transportation inspectors
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $63,480
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,620
– Employment: 25,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#43. Private detectives and investigators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $63,600
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,970
– Employment: 28,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
Canva
#42. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $63,660
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,850
– Employment: 35,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,090)
Nejron Photo // Shutterstock
#41. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $64,320
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,590
– Employment: 19,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($65,990)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($65,510)
kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock
#40. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $64,680
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,510
– Employment: 29,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)
Canva
#39. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $65,010
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 830
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,280
– Employment: 404,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
Roman023_photography // Shutterstock
#38. Riggers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $65,940
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,100
– Employment: 17,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($89,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,310)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($73,160)
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#37. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $67,370
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,350
– Employment: 417,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
Canva
#36. Construction and building inspectors
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $67,720
– #89 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,480
– Employment: 117,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
John Leung // Shutterstock
#35. Brickmasons and blockmasons
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,010
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,430
– Employment: 55,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
Pixabay
#34. Surveying and mapping technicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,040
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,810
– Employment: 56,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)
ryanivy308 // Pixabay
#33. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,250
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,230
– Employment: 50,780
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)
— Fresno, CA ($86,230)
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)
Canva
#32. Fire inspectors and investigators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,530
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,680
– Employment: 14,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dayton, OH ($116,740)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)
Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock
#31. Occupational health and safety technicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,770
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#30. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,810
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,870
– Employment: 466,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
Igor Kardasov // Shutterstock
#29. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $69,500
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,330
– Employment: 33,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)
— Anchorage, AK ($118,620)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#28. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $69,520
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,380
– Employment: 1,443,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#27. Chefs and head cooks
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $70,190
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,920
– Employment: 129,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#26. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $73,150
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,180
– Employment: 11,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
Pandu Agus Wismoyo // Unsplash
#25. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $73,540
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,470
– Employment: 125,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock
#24. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $73,690
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,310
– Employment: 44,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock
#23. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $73,940
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
Stealth Communications // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $74,210
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,350
– Employment: 172,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)
— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock
#21. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $74,990
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,060
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,390
– Employment: 1,242,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images
#20. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $75,050
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,110
– Employment: 1,026,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
Unsplash
#19. Structural iron and steel workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $76,300
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,270
– Employment: 68,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($83,340)
Jat306 // Shutterstock
#18. Millwrights
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $76,490
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,260
– Employment: 39,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
U.S. Air Force
#17. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $76,880
– #148 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 860
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– Employment: 80,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#16. Insurance sales agents
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $77,010
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,340
– Employment: 422,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#15. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $78,410
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
Canva
#14. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $79,910
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,240
– Employment: 12,300
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,910)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($100,060)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,120)
sculpies // Shutterstock
#13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $80,980
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
4 PM production // Shutterstock
#12. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock
#11. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $85,890
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
michaeljung // Shutterstock
#10. Power plant operators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $86,370
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,740
– Employment: 28,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
Prath // Shutterstock
#9. Detectives and criminal investigators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $86,790
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,370
– Employment: 107,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#8. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $87,650
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,820
– Employment: 12,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
Canva
#7. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $92,120
– #164 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock
#6. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $94,300
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
Suwin // Shutterstock
#5. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $94,900
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,640
– Employment: 22,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)
Canva
#4. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $107,010
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,320
– Employment: 22,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)
g-stockstudio // Shutterstock
#3. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $109,890
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $113,920
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
Skycolors // Shutterstock
#1. Commercial pilots
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $127,980
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
