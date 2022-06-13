From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA that don’t require a college degree.

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Providence

Pixabay

#50. Roofers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $61,290

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,890

– Employment: 129,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($81,450)

— Anchorage, AK ($74,990)

— Danbury, CT ($73,020)

Daniel Tausis // Unsplash

#49. Firefighters

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $61,360

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,290

– Employment: 317,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,150)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($97,470)

Socrates471 // Shutterstock

#48. Audio and video technicians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $61,850

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,310

– Employment: 50,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($80,410)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,160)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($68,430)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#47. Model makers, metal and plastic

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $62,310

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 3,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)

David Spates // Shutterstock

#46. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $62,670

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,690

– Employment: 356,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,020)

— Fairbanks, AK ($76,750)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,710)

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#45. Advertising sales agents

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $62,910

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,540

– Employment: 96,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

Canva

#44. Transportation inspectors

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $63,480

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,620

– Employment: 25,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#43. Private detectives and investigators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $63,600

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,970

– Employment: 28,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($93,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)

Canva

#42. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $63,660

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,850

– Employment: 35,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,090)

Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#41. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $64,320

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,590

– Employment: 19,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($65,990)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($65,510)

You may also like: How Providence feels about climate change

kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#40. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $64,680

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,510

– Employment: 29,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)

Canva

#39. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $65,010

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,280

– Employment: 404,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

Roman023_photography // Shutterstock

#38. Riggers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $65,940

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,100

– Employment: 17,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($89,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,310)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($73,160)

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#37. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $67,370

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 417,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

Canva

#36. Construction and building inspectors

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $67,720

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Providence

John Leung // Shutterstock

#35. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $68,010

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,430

– Employment: 55,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

Pixabay

#34. Surveying and mapping technicians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

ryanivy308 // Pixabay

#33. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $68,250

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,230

– Employment: 50,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)

— Fresno, CA ($86,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

Canva

#32. Fire inspectors and investigators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $68,530

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,680

– Employment: 14,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dayton, OH ($116,740)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)

Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock

#31. Occupational health and safety technicians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $68,770

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,560

– Employment: 21,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#30. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $68,810

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,870

– Employment: 466,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

Igor Kardasov // Shutterstock

#29. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $69,500

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,330

– Employment: 33,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)

— Anchorage, AK ($118,620)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#28. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $69,520

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– Employment: 1,443,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#27. Chefs and head cooks

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $70,190

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,920

– Employment: 129,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#26. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $73,150

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,180

– Employment: 11,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Pandu Agus Wismoyo // Unsplash

#25. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $73,540

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,470

– Employment: 125,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#24. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $73,690

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,310

– Employment: 44,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#23. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $73,940

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,680

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

Stealth Communications // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $74,210

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,350

– Employment: 172,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#21. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $74,990

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#20. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $75,050

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,026,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

Unsplash

#19. Structural iron and steel workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $76,300

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,270

– Employment: 68,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($83,340)

Jat306 // Shutterstock

#18. Millwrights

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $76,490

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,260

– Employment: 39,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

U.S. Air Force

#17. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $76,880

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Insurance sales agents

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $77,010

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– Employment: 422,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $78,410

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

Canva

#14. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $79,910

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,240

– Employment: 12,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,910)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($100,060)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,120)

sculpies // Shutterstock

#13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $80,980

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#12. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#11. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $85,890

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

You may also like: Where people in Providence are moving to most

michaeljung // Shutterstock

#10. Power plant operators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $86,370

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– Employment: 28,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

Prath // Shutterstock

#9. Detectives and criminal investigators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $86,790

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,370

– Employment: 107,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#8. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $87,650

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,820

– Employment: 12,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

Canva

#7. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $92,120

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#6. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $94,300

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Suwin // Shutterstock

#5. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $94,900

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,640

– Employment: 22,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)

Canva

#4. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $107,010

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,320

– Employment: 22,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#3. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $109,890

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $113,920

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#1. Commercial pilots

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $127,980

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site