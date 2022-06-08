PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man who works at the Rhode Island Department of Health as a youth suicide prevention project manager has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, state police said.

Jeffrey Hill, 46, was released on $5,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with juveniles and had his internet access restricted after an initial court appearance on Tuesday.

He did not enter a plea to a felony possession of child pornography charge, as is normal in district court. No defense attorney was listed in court records.

The state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recently initiated an investigation regarding someone uploading child pornography to an email server, police said in a statement.

The internet connection at Hill’s South Kingstown address was identified as allegedly being connected to the uploads and task force members executed a court-authorized search warrant at the address.

The Department of Health has placed Hill on administrative leave.