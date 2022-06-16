Zach Letson – Broadcaster and Team Publicist

With another dominant night on the mound, and relentless offense throughout, Newport (6-1) won its sixth straight, beating Sanford (1-7) 8-3 Wednesday night at Goodall Park.

In their first game against the Mainers since 2019, the Gulls wasted no time getting on the board. After a four-hit performance, Tuesday, Slate Alford picked up right where he left off, connecting on a bases-loaded single in the top of the first to put Newport ahead, 1-0.

Neither team would score again until the sixth thanks to a masterful night from Gulls starter Daniel Blair. The Texas Longhorn right hander threw five shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out four. Blair worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth without allowing a run.

Sam Kulasingam doubled the Newport lead in the sixth with a two-out RBI single. Sanford rallied to tie the game at two in the bottom of the inning, but Newport had an immediate response.

Noah Martinez recorded an RBI hit for a third straight night, with a two-out double. One batter later, Martinez touched home following the first hit in a Gulls uniform for Cam Clayton, making his Gulls debut.

But Newport wasn’t done. Josh Kuroda-Grauer extended the Gulls lead to four with a two-RBI single, advancing all the way to third on a Mainers error. JKG had one more big hit in the tank, splitting the right-center gap with an RBI double in the ninth to make it an 8-3 Newport lead. The two-bagger was the 32nd Gulls hit in the last two games.

Newport is off Thursday before returning to Cardines Field Friday night for Rhode Island Lions Sight Night in the second matchup of the Pell Bridge Series against the Ocean State Waves (3-6). First pitch is at 6:35.