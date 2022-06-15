Gillette Stadium t will host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the first time on Dec. 9, 2023.

The announcement was made earlier today by Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group Robert Kraft, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk and Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie.

“In New England, we value history, honor tradition, and celebrate sports rivalries,” said Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group in a statement. “That’s why we are so thrilled for the opportunity to host America’s Game at Gillette Stadium in 2023. There is no greater, more historical sports rivalry than the Army-Navy Game. It’s a nationally-televised, signature game that we have all grown up watching. It will be our privilege and honor to welcome the Army and Navy teams, their families and all the patriots who annually attend the game. I want to thank the New England Army-Navy Committee and all who partnered with us in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for their dedication and passionate support in their mission to bring America’s Game to New England.”

The 2023 installment of Army-Navy will mark the first time in the 124-year history of America’s Game that it will be played in New England, and only the third time it will take place outside of the mid-Atlantic region (Chicago in 1926 and Pasadena, Calif. in 1983). In addition to hosting America’s Game, 2023 will feature several notable milestones for Massachusetts and the United States including the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage and commissioning of the USS Massachusetts as a Navy vessel.

“As a national leader in supporting military institutions, empowering military families and honoring our veterans, we are proud that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has been selected as the host of the 2023 Army Navy Game,” said Governor Baker. “The history of the United States is intertwined with Massachusetts dating back to the founding of the National Guard in 1636 and the founding of the Army in 1775, and we look forward to adding another chapter to that rich history as we welcome servicemen and women and their families to the Commonwealth for America’s Game.”

“It is an honor to welcome the Army-Navy Game – one of the great traditions in all of American athletics – to New England for the first time ever,” said Governor McKee. “Rhode Island’s pride in its military runs deep through our 39 cities and towns. After all, it was the brave actions of the Rhode Island Militia that fired the first shot in the war against England. With the burning of the HMS Gaspee 250 years ago, Rhode Island declared independence from the crown in May 1776 – a full two months before the rest of our new nation. Our state continues to celebrate and honor its rich military history and the heroes of our armed forces to this day. We look forward to honoring and welcoming the teams representing the United States Army and United States Navy when this classic football game kicks off in Gillette Stadium in 2023.”

“The Army-Navy Game celebrates our city and region, and I’m excited to welcome this historic event for the first time,” said Mayor Wu. “We are honored to have the opportunity to welcome everyone involved with this historic tradition to Boston and I’m grateful to all of our partners for working to showcase our vibrant communities and culture.”

“To host the Army Navy Game in Massachusetts for the first time ever, and in the midst of so many signature anniversaries related to the founding of our country, will create a spectacular moment for our destination to shine,” said Martha J. Sheridan, President and CEO of the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The United States was essentially born in Boston, as were many elements of our proud military history. To have this iconic game here in the Commonwealth, followed a week later by the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, will be a boon to our visitor economy and the region as a whole.”

In addition to the Army Navy Game at Gillette Stadium, a number of associated events will be hosted at historic sites throughout the Greater Boston region on Friday, Dec. 8 including the Patriot Games, the Army Navy Gala and Radio Row. Additional details, including ticketing information, will be made available at a later date.