- Advertisement -

There’s nothing like live music on a warm summer afternoon… especially when it’s free! We’re celebrating summer by introducing a new feature called “Concert of the Day.” We’ll be showcasing family-friendly music events around the region daily through August.

We’ve done the research … there are dozens of community-based concerts in Rhode Island and beyond happening this summer. Many have food trucks, kid’s activities, adult beverages, and other attractions.

Today’s free concert features guitarist Stu Krous playing at the Shops at Long Wharf from 1-5PM today in Newport.

As always, a reminder to check with organizers… shows are occasionally rescheduled due to Covid or inclement weather.

Do you sponsor a summer concert series in Rhode Island or nearby Connecticut or Massachusetts? E-mail us your listings at mrabrams11@gmail.com.