Magaziner supports unionization effort at Starbucks

State Treasurer and Congressional District 2 candidate Seth Magaziner is supporting the unionization effort by Starbucks workers in Warwick.

His campaign said Magaziner is supporting the workers organizational effort, fighting for better wages and working conditions, and becoming the first unionized Starbucks in Rhode Island.

“For too long, the American Dream has been out of reach for too many people as the cost of living rises and people need to work harder and harder just to put food on the table,” Magaziner’s campaign said. “A strong labor movement is essential to rebuilding the middle class and ensuring hard working Americans can keep up with the rising cost of living.

“That’s why Seth stands in solidarity with Starbucks employees in Warwick looking to form a union and he’s ready to go to Congress to fight for every workers’ right to organize to secure better wages and working conditions.”

Kalus ‘official’ school choice survey

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus, a strong advocate of school choice, has taken to social media with her “Official School Choice Survey.” She asks for yes or no answers to the following questions:

Do you support school choice?

Do you have a child or know a family in a failing public school?

Do you think remote learning was a success?

Is (Gov.) Dan McKee failing Rhode Island students?

“There’s no denying that the last couple of years exposed the issues in Rhode Island school,” she said in the introduction to the survey. “Our children’s education has been completely disrupted by remote learning, mandatory masking, and failing public schools.”

According to World Population Review, Rhode Island schools rank 30th in the nation, while Intelligent.com ranks Rhode Island 14th. Intelligent.com’s rank, however, places Rhode Island schools 30th for academics, but first for safety. U.S. News & World Report ranks Rhode Island pre-k through 12, twenty fifth nationally.

Morgenthau support LBGTQ+ community, urges Senate passage of Equality Act

Rhode Island Congressional district two candidate Sarah Morgenthau is urging the U.S. Senate to pass the Equality Act.

According to Congress.gov, the bill, which was introduced in the House by Rhode Island Rep. David Cicillini, D-District 1, and “prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in areas including public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit, and the jury system. Specifically, the bill defines and includes sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity among the prohibited categories of discrimination or segregation.

“The bill expands the definition of public accommodations to include places or establishments that provide (1) exhibitions, recreation, exercise, amusement, gatherings, or displays; (2) goods, services, or programs; and (3) transportation services.” It “allows the Department of Justice to intervene in equal protection actions in federal court on account of sexual orientation or gender identity,” and “prohibits an individual from being denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room, and a dressing room, which is in accordance with the individual’s gender identity.”

“From Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill to Texas’ heartbreaking transgender law, our LGBTQ+ community, and especially youth, are under attack,” Morgenthau’s campaign said. “They are hated for the mere act of being true to themselves and loving who they deserve to love.”

“While our country has made numerous strides in the effort to legalize gay marriage and put forth protections against discrimination, we still have a long way to go,” Morgenthau’s campaign said.