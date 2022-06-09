The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jun. 7 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 85 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jun. 7, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#5. Bristol County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (151 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,995 (15,026 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (172 total deaths)

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (38,531 fully vaccinated)

#4. Washington County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (407 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,491 (35,778 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (233 total deaths)

— 45.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (99,125 fully vaccinated)

#3. Providence County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (2,141 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,004 (236,427 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (2,561 total deaths)

— 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.2% (454,825 fully vaccinated)

#2. Newport County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (289 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,100 (22,244 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (93 total deaths)

— 66.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (62,458 fully vaccinated)

#1. Kent County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (607 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,289 (53,048 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (517 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (129,692 fully vaccinated)