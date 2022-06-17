- Advertisement -

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jun. 17 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 86 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jun. 15, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

- Advertisement -

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Newport County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (193 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,335 (22,437 total cases)

— 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (93 total deaths)

— 66.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (62,564 fully vaccinated)

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bristol County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (117 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,236 (15,143 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (172 total deaths)

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.6% (38,572 fully vaccinated)

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (308 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,736 (36,086 total cases)

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (234 total deaths)

— 45.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (99,228 fully vaccinated)

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Providence County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (1,608 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,255 (238,035 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (2,563 total deaths)

— 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.3% (455,460 fully vaccinated)

Rhode Island Attorney General // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Kent County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (483 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,583 (53,531 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (518 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (129,810 fully vaccinated)

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site