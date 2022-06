Enthused fans rocked out to a triple bill at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA on Wednesday, June 8. Award-winning bands Train, Blues Traveler, and singer-songwriter Jewel brought their high-energy tour to the outdoor amphitheater.

WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there to capture the fun. Check out some great concert photography below. (All photos: Rick Farrell)

Pat Monahan of Train (Photo: Rick Farrell)