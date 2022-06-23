- Advertisement -

Charter Books this week announced that they will host Phillip Dodd, author of An American Renaissance: Beaux-Arts Architecture in New York City for a book signing and presentation at 6:00 pm on Thursday, June 30.

Featuring the work of architects familiar to all visitors of the Newport mansions, Charter Books says that this book is a must-have for all admirers of the Gilded Age and its magnificently impressive opulence and craftsmanship. Painstakingly researched and beautifully photographed over many years, it takes a close look at 20 of the finest examples of Beaux-Arts architecture in New York City. While showing public exteriors, its focus is on the lavish interiors that are associated with the opulence of the Gilded Age—often providing a glimpse inside buildings not otherwise viewable to the public. While some of the buildings and monuments featured are world-renowned landmarks recognizable and accessible to all, others are obscure buildings that history has forgotten.

Charter Books provided the following background on Phillip James Dodd;

Phillip James Dodd is one of today’s foremost experts on classical architecture and interiors. Born and raised in the United Kingdom, he is an alumnus of the prestigious Prince of Wales’s Institute of Architecture in London. He moved to America more than 20 years ago, and after training with some of the most recognized classical architecture firms in the country founded his eponymous design firm Phillip James Dodd: Bespoke Residential Design LLC. Since then, he has become one of the most sought-after young residential designers practicing today, with designs that can be found in Manhattan, Greenwich, Palm Beach, and as far away as Bangalore, India. He has lectured extensively throughout the United States on the subject of classical architecture, and is the author of two best-selling books, The Art of Classical Details: Theory Design & Craftsmanship (2013) and An Ideal Collaboration (201

While the event is free and open to all, space is limited. Charter Books is requesting that attendees RSVP on their website.

Charter Books is located at 8 Broadway in Newport and online at www.charterbookstore.com.