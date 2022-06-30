- Advertisement -

Chair 2 Light Beer, a brand by Rhode Island’s Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Co., is making waves with its two latest offerings – Chair 2 Light IPA and Chair 2 Light Wheat. The entire Chair 2 Light Beer line, including the light lager, is 4.3% abv, 99 calories per can, and available throughout Rhode Island.

The light IPA (55 IBUS) offers “a bouquet of hop aromas followed by a bright and balanced flavor profile that gives IPA lovers what they’re looking for without weighing them down”.

According to the company, the light wheat is brewed with orange peel to deliver a refreshing hit of citrus, but is careful not to be a fruit bomb, relying more on the beer itself to do the heavy lifting.

“We’re very excited to see these two new flavors in everyone’s coolers,” said Bryan Ricard, Chair 2’s Brand Manager in a statement. “They definitely fall in line with our simple vision of ‘light beer that tastes like beer’.”

Chair 2 Light Lager, the flagship beer, was named USA’s Best Light Lager at the World Beer Awards in 2021, shortly after its launch.

“We’ve taken the same approach with the new flavors as we did with the lager. That’s to make clean, crushable, high-quality beers that aren’t over the top, just easy-drinking,” explained Wil Santiago, Chair 2’s Beerologist. Rhode Islanders are catching on, the company says that production of Chair 2 has increased to meet demand.

All three beers are brewed and packaged at Isle Brewers Guild (IBG) in Pawtucket, RI.

“It was important for us to keep this in Rhode Island,” President and Founder, Mike Reppucci, explained, “and Isle has been an excellent partner.” IBG works with many well-established brands such as Narragansett and Night Shift.

To follow the latest on and find retailers for Chair 2 Light Beer, visit chair2.com.