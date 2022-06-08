Bill Murray, Jan Vogler, Mira Wang, and Vanessa Perez will perform on the stage of The JPT on Tuesday, July 26 at 8 pm as a benefit performance for The Redwood Library & Athenæum, according to a newsletter sent out by The JPT on Wednesday.

“You read that right: the icon, the myth, the legend BILL MURRAY will be performing on the Jane Pickens Theatre stage on July 26th as a benefit concert for The Redwood Library.,” the JPT writes in their newsletter. “Together with his internationally renowned musician friends, Mr. Murray will be staging a wildly unique performance that blends amazing music, storytelling, and the sense of humor that made Bill Murray famous. We actually played the film version of this exact show earlier this year- but seeing it live is a once in a lifetime type deal. Get your tickets while they last (it all benefits Redwood Library!) For more info and tickets scroll on below.”

The JPT goes on to share, “The legendary actor and comedian Bill Murray has become one of the most sought after artists in America. Now the Redwood Library has brought Mr. Murray to the JPT stage for a one-of-a-kind live performance to never be forgotten. Murray – as both singer and narrator – brings his charm and wit to songs by Foster, Gershwin, and Bernstein, as well as readings of Whitman, Hemingway and Twain, all accompanied by classical orchestrations from his world-class musician friends”.

The Redwood Library & Athenæum is celebrating its 275 Anniversary with a series of events in 2022.

According to the New Worlds website, “Actor and comedian Bill Murray met German cellist Jan Vogler on a trans-Atlantic flight. The two struck up a friendship and soon had the idea to work together on a project: New Worlds. Murray – as both singer and narrator – brings his charm and wit to songs by Foster, Gershwin, and Bernstein, as well as readings of Whitman, Hemingway, and Twain, joined by musicians Jan Vogler (cello), Mira Wang (violin), and Vanessa Perez (piano).”

General admission tickets are $150. All ticket proceeds benefit The Redwood Library. Advance tickets can be purchased here.

Bill Murray, Jan Vogler and Friends ‘New Worlds’