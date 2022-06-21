- Advertisement -

Meet your new best friend, Elliott – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Elliott is a 2-year-old male Mixed Breed. Elliott. Photo Credit: Potter League For Animals

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Elliott;

If you’re goofy and you know it, clap your paws. Clap, clap! Elliott is the new guy on the block and are we sweet on this goofball. He absolutely adores his two-legged friends and thoroughly enjoys going for walks, getting pet all over followed by lounging quietly on the couch with you. - Advertisement - Elliott enjoys the company of older, sturdy children as he is very playful and is hoping to land himself a home as you’re only pet. If you’re ready to adopt Elliot, clap your hands because he can’t wait to meet you. To learn more about Elliot visit www.potterleague.org, give us a call at 401-846-8276, or better yet, come on by our Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI to meet this handsome guy today!

For more information about Elliott, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.