Meet your new best friend, Elliott – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!
The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Elliott is a 2-year-old male Mixed Breed.
Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Elliott;
If you’re goofy and you know it, clap your paws. Clap, clap!
Elliott is the new guy on the block and are we sweet on this goofball. He absolutely adores his two-legged friends and thoroughly enjoys going for walks, getting pet all over followed by lounging quietly on the couch with you.
Elliott enjoys the company of older, sturdy children as he is very playful and is hoping to land himself a home as you’re only pet.
If you’re ready to adopt Elliot, clap your hands because he can’t wait to meet you. To learn more about Elliot visit www.potterleague.org, give us a call at 401-846-8276, or better yet, come on by our Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI to meet this handsome guy today!
See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.