NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze at a vacant Rhode Island home early Monday morning, officials said.

The fire in North Kingstown was reported at about 5 a.m., officials said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat related injuries, Chief Scott Kettelle told reporters at the scene. Another firefighter was treated at the scene after getting hurt when the roof collapsed.

The home is vacant and no one was inside.

The fire is thought to have started in the attic, although the exact cause remains under investigation, but a lightning strike has not been ruled out as storms were moving through the area at the time