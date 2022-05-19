According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today we’ll have a chance of showers, with a high near 57 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Rain, mainly before 5pm. High near 57. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Patchy fog before 2am, then patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind around 14 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

