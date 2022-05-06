According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today we have a chance to see some showers, with a high near 60 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 47. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. 

Saturday: Showers. High near 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. 

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. 

Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. 

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. 

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. 

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. 

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. 

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. 

