Imagine yourself sitting in a very stunning colorful garden with a variety of trees and flowers, the sun shining down, a cool breeze grazing your face, and the sound of birds happily chirping away. Sounds delightful, right?

The Newport Secret Garden Tour is looking for volunteers for the upcoming June Tours which will take place in the city’s historic Point Section on June 24-26 from 10 AM to 4 PM. These beautiful gardens, genuine labors of love that are primarily maintained by the owners, are shared with the community to help raise funds for the arts education programs in the Island’s public schools. As a thank you for volunteering, you will receive a free ticket for the tour that is valid all weekend long to visit the 10-12 lovely gardens on the tour. And who doesn’t love free tickets?

Generally, two host/hostesses are assigned per garden, for each 3 to 4 hour shift. Morning and afternoon shifts are available with the exception of Friday morning, 10-1 and 1-4. Volunteer with a friend and make a day of it. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or have questions, please email: volunteers@secretgardentours.org with your name and cell phone number, your partner’s name, cell phone number, and email address as well as day and shift preference.

Since 1984, the organizers and supporters of The Secret Garden Tour have been dedicated to enhancing art education and cultural programs in Aquidneck Island’s Public Schools, funding dozens of programs in music, theater and fine arts for local schoolchildren. To date, The Secret Garden Tour has given more than $1 million to these programs.

In Spring 2014, Conde Nast Traveler Magazine named Newport, Rhode Island “one of the best walking cities in the U.S.” and specifically named the spring Secret Garden Tour through the city’s historic Point section as one of the highlights.

For additional information, be sure to visit the website: www.secretgardentours.org.

Source: Secret Garden Tour