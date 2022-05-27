The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

40 Narragansett Ave – Business For Sale – Jamestown | $315,000

“Chopmist Charlie’s is now available to a new operator who wishes to benefit from 25+ plus years of serving Jamestown and Southern RI. This iconic full-service restaurant is poised to serve the needs of hungry and thirsty residents and visitors. Whether your interest is fine dining, casual pub or the newly designed food emporium, this spot has the bones for it. “

Specialty Gourmet Kitchen – Bristol | $325,000

“What an opportunity to step into a kitchen/restaurant venue that has experienced years of success. Premium, highly desirable location with state-of-the-art kitchen (equipment list attached). With both indoor and outdoor seating, this venue has bounced back strong post Covid and is forecast for $1m plus in sales.”

Turn-key and modern restaurant business – Pawtucket | $300,000

“BUSINESS ONLY-Opportunity is knocking! Turn-key and modern restaurant business! Every detail and function is covered. This is the opportunity you have been looking for. Seconds from I-95 & train station.”

Laundromat/Wash & Fold Business #19892- RI | $150,000

“For almost 20 years, this fully equipped laundromat has been servicing residents of the community for their laundry needs.”

Tacos On The Hill – Providence | $139,000

“Great business opportunity for anyone looking to take over an established Mexican Restaurant. Business has lots of room to grow as we are currently closed for lunch and Sunday’s. “

Biggest Smoke Shop in Rhode Island – North Providence | $140,000

“We have a strong history and industry knowledge and a strong customer base. We worked extremely hard to build up our client base. In an area with a lot of competition, we were able to take a good chunk from the market share.”