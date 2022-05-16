St. Columba’s Chapel is thrilled to announce that proceeds from the 29th Annual Garden Party will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLKCC) in Newport, RI.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festive spring celebration will be held in the Chapel’s churchyard (55 Vaucluse Ave., Middletown, RI) on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. For more information on the event, visit www.StColumbasChapel.org.

As the cost-of-living skyrockets, more Aquidneck Islanders are turning to the MLKCC. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.5 percent for the year ended March 2022, and the fair market rent for a two-bedroom on Aquidneck Island is up 20 percent from two years ago (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development). With programs from the Food Pantry and Breakfast Program to child care and health screenings, the Center is an access point to basic needs of locals.

“We are very appreciative of the work the MLKCC does on a daily basis to lift up and help our neighbors in need,” said The Reverend Anne Bolles-Beaven, Rector of St. Columba’s Chapel. “As a staff member at MLKCC told me, ‘We may live on an island, but none of us are alone.’ We agree! St. Columba’s is blessed to be in partnership with such a vital community organization.”

The Garden Party boasts something for all ages, including a traditional Devonshire Cream Tea picnic, petting zoo, carnival ring toss, flower arrangement festival, homemade baked goods, entertainment from a dance troupe and the St. Columba’s Choir, and vintage items for sale in the “Treasure Trove.” Admission to the Garden Party is free and open to the public. The event is rain or shine and all venues are handicapped-accessible.

The parish has the goal of donating all proceeds from the 29th Annual Garden Party to the MLKCC, but needs the help of angel donors to do it. If you are interested in making a donation to help underwrite the Garden Party or would like more information on the event, please visit www.StColumbasChapel.org or email the Parish Office (office@stcolumbaschapel.org).

St. Columba’s Chapel of Middletown has made the MLKCC the center of several giving campaigns including the annual Mother’s Day Outreach Initiative, October Blessing of the Animals, and the June and December Tea-to-Go celebrations. In total the parish has donated over $4,500, 400 lbs. of pet food, numerous boxes of non-perishable food, and dozens of boxes of diapers and baby supplies to the MLKCC over the past two years.