President Biden today declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Rhode Island and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm and snowstorm from January 28 to January 29, 2022 according to a statement issued from The White House.

During the Blizzard of 2022, two feet of snow accumulation was recorded in some parts of Rhode Island. Here’s how much snow fell across Rhode Island

Photo Credit: Sarah McClutchy/What’sUpNewp

According to The White House, federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm and snowstorm in the counties of Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, and Washington, including the Narragansett Indian Tribe.

In addition, Federal funding is available to the State, tribal, and eligible local governments on a cost-sharing basis for snow assistance for a continuous 48-hour period during or proximate to the incident period in the counties of Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, and Washington, including the Narragansett Indian Tribe.

Lastly, The White House says that Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named William F. Roy as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Photo Gallery: Snow blankets Newport during ‘Blizzard of 2022’

In Pictures: The scene around Newport the day after the Blizzard of 2022