Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 648-A West Beach Road in Charlestown’s village of Quonochontaug for $9,500,000.

Lila Delman Compass says in a press release that they represented both sides of this sale, with Lori Joyal, Managing Broker of Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill Office, representing the seller and George Tollefson and Julie Warburg, Newport Office Sales Associates, jointly representing the buyer. This property was sold before print publication.

Photo Credit: Lila Delman Compass

“This oceanfront property exemplifies the demand for waterfront homes in this anomalous market,” commented Lori Joyal. “With inventory at record lows, this season is an excellent time to consider selling. It would be my pleasure to guide you through the process.”

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale ever recorded in Charlestown and the highest sale in Washington County year-to-date.* Lori Joyal previously sold this property in September of 2020 for $6,500,000. Last year Joyal set statewide records, having individually closed $121,163,111 in sales volume and ranking as the top individual agent in the state for the third year in a row.* In 2022, she is continuing that momentum.

“George and I worked with very discerning clients for over two years in a tight market to get them the special home they sought.” commented Julie Warburg. “Persistence and creative thinking are keywords for buyers and their agents in these challenging times.”

“Coastal real estate is a limited commodity whose appeal will never diminish,” stated George Tollefson. “The answer to when should we buy, is always… now.”

Offering nearly 300 feet of Atlantic Ocean beachfront and direct beach access, this stunning coastal offering sits on 2.12 acres of manicured, lush grounds. The main house, which measures 3,400 square feet, features four bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms, a four-season sunroom, and gorgeous veranda. The guest quarters, located above the garage, include an en-suite bedroom with its own family room. The property enjoys spectacular water vistas from nearly every vantage point.

*This representation is based on information from the Rhode Island State-Wide MLS for the period of January 1, 1993 – May 23, 2022. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.