Michael “Doc” Walsh



Michael Francis Walsh Jr., 80, of the Fifth Ward, Newport, passed away Sunday, May 29, at Village House, with a good friend and wonderful caregivers by his side.

Born June 29, 1941, he was the son of the late Dr. Michael F. Walsh and Katherine (Randall) Walsh.



Michael was a dedicated teacher at Mt. Hope High School in the Bristol-Warren School District for almost forty years, retiring in 2006. He had a sincere interest in young people and a desire to help them learn, recognize their strengths, and reach their potential. His goodness reached out to students with special needs, as well. Many students over the years were very grateful for the mentoring he provided. He was well loved and respected by his students and their families and was a truly gifted teacher. Early in his teaching career, he served 6 years in the Army National Guard. In 2005, he was inducted into the Bristol Athletic Hall of Fame and received a citation from the RI House of Representatives. Michael was very active with the Special Olympics of Bristol.

After retirement, he worked at Walden Books in Newport and later for the Preservation Society of Newport.



Michael was well-known to many and loved by all who knew him. He never met a stranger and was rich with information about Newport history. A life-long member of Hazard’s Beach, he truly enjoyed his early morning swims.



He is survived by his sister, Katherine (Walsh) Herring and her husband, Dr. Tony Herring, of Dallas TX; three nieces, Kristen Lampe (Chuck) of Dallas, and Susanne Cunningham (McKay) of Boise, ID and Carolyn Lutes (David) of Austin, TX; and great nieces and nephews; Kate, William and Charlie Lampe, Calvin, Ray, Lula and Cleo Cunningham, Ruby, Leo and Amelia Lutes.



Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, June 1 from 4-7 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, June 2 in St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll Ave & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s memory may be made to: Hillside Charitable Organization, PO Box 594, Newport, RI 02840.