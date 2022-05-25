Elsie L. (Silvia) Hopper, 94, of Springfield, OR died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Santa Rosa, CA. She was the wife of the late “Bud” Vernon A. Hopper. Born on January 8, 1928 in Portsmouth, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph B. and Mary M. (Perreira) Silvia.

Elsie was a graduate of the Newport Hospital Nursing School and went on to work at the Newport Hospital as a surgical nurse. She was an instrumental member of the Glen Park Committee where she was secretary for many years. In recognition of her efforts, there is the Elsie Hopper Picnic Grove in the Park named for her. She and her husband were active in the 4H club. Elsie was the family nurse and medical consultant for the entire family when anyone was ill.

She is survived by her children, Cyndi Smock Blakely and husband William of Jacksonville, AL, Michael Hopper and wife Cindy Hopper of Santa Rosa, CA, and Meta Hopper and partner Trish Butcher of Eugene, OR, her Grandchildren, Jennifer Brown, Michael Hopper, Andrew J. Smock and wife Mandy, Chrisie Stavesky and husband Joshua, Heather Tate and husband Craig, her Great Grandchildren, Quinton Brown, Julian Hopper, Lily Hopper, Aaron Smock, Carson Smock, Michael Tate, Katherine Tate and Benjamin Tate and her Great Great Granddaughter Aurora.

She was the sister of the late John J.B. Silvia Sr., Alfred D. Silvia, Edith Raposa Ponte, Albert Silvia, and Hebert M. Silvia.

After a reception with the family at 9:00 AM, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI, her funeral will follow at 10:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial. Committal will be at St. Columba Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown, RI.



Memorial donations can be made to St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI, 02871.



