Edward J. Souza, 88, of Portsmouth, passed away at home on May 21, 2022.



He was the husband of M. Genevieve (Paz) Souza



Born in Portsmouth, he was the son of the late Frank and Rose (Alvernes) Souza.

Ed, served in the Army and went on to work with his late brother Buddy, at Souza’s Chevrolet Sales and Service in Portsmouth for many years.



Besides his wife Genevieve, he leaves many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday morning, May 28, 2022, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am in the funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown.