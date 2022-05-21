Diane (Weaver) Reeve, 79, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away on May 8, 2022 in Newport Hospital.



She was the wife of the late Charles Reeve.



Diane is survived by her children Mary E. Reeve, and her husband Michael Hebert of Wakefield, Shaun Reeve, and his wife Suzanne of Portsmouth and Kelly B. Furtado, and her husband Wilson of Bristol.



She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Hayley Hebert, Caleb Hebert, Avery Furtado, Lyla Furtado, Addison Furtado, Charlie Reeve, Justin Janke and Lauren Janke.

Diane also leaves her brother James Weaver and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Weaver.



Diane was a Navy wife who got to experience the world with her family before settling permanently back in Rhode Island. She worked for 33 years at the Newport Hospital in several departments, retiring as a financial counselor in 2007. She was an avid quilter and collector. Nothing made her happier than to gift her finds and belongings to those she loved.



All services for Diane will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lucy’s Hearth in Middletown, RI.