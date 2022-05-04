Christopher J. O’Donnell, 46, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away after battling an illness on May 2, 2022, in Newport Hospital.

Christopher was born in Fall River, MA, to James and Barbara (Papineau) O’Donnell. He grew up in Tiverton, and graduated from Tiverton High School. He attended St. Christopher’s Church. Chris was a skilled carpenter, his career in construction and home repair spanned over 28 years. Chris enjoyed playing sports, and above all, enjoyed spending time with his family.

Christopher is survived by his son; Ethan Mello, the love of his life; Sandy Ferreira and her children Tyler, Colby, and Kylie, his parents; Barbara and Jim O’Donnell, his siblings; Jay (Kimberly) O’Donnell, Deborah (Duane) Maitland, Ashley (Bryan) Medeiros, and Matthew (Jessica) O’Donnell, his nieces and nephews; Logan, Mackenzie, Rylie, Evan, Liam, Taya, and Austin.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM in St. Theresa’s Church, 265 Stafford Road, Tiverton. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Christopher’s name to Save the Children, PO Box 97132, Washington DC, 20090-7132 or at www.savethechildren.org