Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) today announced that it will host three Hospitality Job Fairs this month to hire for positions at The Mooring, 22 Bowen’s, Smoke House, Bar ‘Cino and Castle Hill Inn in Newport, Foodlove Market in Middletown and at the Boat House in Tiverton.

On Tuesday, May 10th from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., the public is invited to The Mooring located at One Sayer’s Wharf, Newport, to apply for positions at The Mooring, 22 Bowen’s, Smoke House, Bar ‘Cino and Castle Hill Inn.

On Wednesday, May 18th from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., the public is invited to the Boat House located at 227 Schooner Drive, Tiverton, to apply for positions at the waterfront restaurant.

On Thursday, May 26th from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. the public is invited to Foodlove Market located at 1037 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, to apply for positions in the market. Applicants will be offered same-day interviews and job offers.

Properties are hiring for a wide range of positions including: managers, servers, hosts, bussers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, baristas, valets, deli counter and cashiers. NRG is Rhode Island’s only employee-owned hospitality company and offers full-coverage benefits, food and beverage discounts, generous time off and opportunities for career advancement.

Candidates who are interested but cannot attend the summer job fair are welcome to apply online by visiting: https://www.newportrestaurantgroup.com/careers.