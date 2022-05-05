Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, a man from Newport won $40,000 playing the “Rhode Island Super Loteria” Instant Game, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

The man, who wasn’t identified, told Rhode Island Lottery that he and his wife will use the money towards a honeymoon, as they got married during the COVID-19 pandemic, and still haven’t gone anywhere.

He purchased the winning ticket at Cumberland Farms, 1812 East Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Additionally, last evening’s Daily Numbers drawing resulted in a $25,000 win. The winner from Providence, wagered $1 on five 4-digit straight bets at Capital Gulf, 201 Smith St., Providence, to win $5,000 on each. He told Rhode Island Lottery that he might take a vacation with his winnings.