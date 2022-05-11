PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The head of Rhode Island’s second-largest hospital group announced Wednesday that he will retire early next year.

Care New England Health System President and CEO Dr. James Fanale’s announcement comes nearly three months after the state attorney general’s office denied a bid by the organization to merge with Lifespan, the state’s largest health care company.

Fanale did not give a reason for his retirement other than to say he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“Now, after having spent my career doing what I enjoy and feeling that I’ve effectively improved access to state-of-the-art health care for all individuals who come to CNE, it’s time to leave the office behind and be with my wonderful wife and children,” Fanale, a geriatrician, said in a statement.

Fanale, who has led CNE since 2018, will continue in a consulting role, said Charles Reppucci, chair of CNE’s board.

CNE operates Butler, Kent and Women & Infants hospitals.

Lifespan CEO Dr. Timothy Babineau previously announced that he will retire at the end of this month.

Attorney General Peter Neronha in denying the merger bid cited less competition, increased health care costs, and reduced quality and access.