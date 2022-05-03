Helena Buonanno Foulkes, the former CVS executive who is running for governor in Rhode Island, raised more than $900,000 in the first quarter of 2022, nearly doubling of any other gubernatorial candidate.

Yesterday was the reporting deadline for candidates to file their first quarter financial reports to the Rhode Island Board of Elections. Most gubernatorial candidates did not file their reports until shortly before midnight.

The reports from the gubernatorial candidates collectively show war chests of nearly $4 million, and spending during the first quarter of more than $1.2 million. It also shows that candidates are not only raising funds from supporters but loaning their campaigns hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Republican Ashley Kalus, who only moved to Rhode Island a year ago and registered to vote this January, has peppered television with advertisements portraying her as someone who will fight for Rhode Island. She’s funding those advertisement largely from money that her husband loaned the campaign. Foulkes too has loaned her campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars, and in the first quarter spent well over $600,000.

The fundraising and spending are part of what Foulkes and others have suggested will be an expensive campaign. Foulke is among five Democrats vying for the party’s nomination, and Kalus one of two seeking the GOP endorsement.

It is possible that others could enter the campaign before the deadline for candidates to declare their candidacies in late June. Here’s a snapshot of the gubernatorial candidates latest financial report. The report covers the first quarter that ended March 31.