Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, a gubernatorial candidate, and Congressional candidate David Segal, expressed outrage after reports of a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court initial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Both statements were released before a rally at the State House tonight at 8. The reaction from Segal and Gorbea were consistent with responses around the country to bothhe the substance of the draft, and the fact it was leaked.

Gorbea Statement

Secretary Nellie Gorbea issued the following statement after a leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s initial majority opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization revealed a decision to strike down fifty years of precedent by overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

“Access to abortion is a fundamental right. I’m proud that here in Rhode Island we’ve worked together to protect that right. Make no mistake: abortion is on the ballot this election. I am the only candidate in this field who has worked my entire life and career to stand up against Republican attacks, fighting for the rights and freedoms of people and their families. As Governor I will do everything in my power to ensure that Rhode Islanders will continue to have access to safe and legal abortions.”

Gorbea said she will discuss “the critical need to elect pro-choice candidates up and down the ballot; how improving access to the ballot allows for more election participation, which results in a more diverse group of elected officials; and the importance of passing the Rhode Island Equity in Abortion Coverage ACT.”

Segal Statement

“Yesterday, we were all shaken and saddened to hear the news that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v Wade — the bedrock of reproductive freedom in our country for nearly five decades.

“We are appalled, angry, and scared. Even for those who expected this would happen, the reality of its imminence underscores the urgent need to protect reproductive freedom, abortion rights, and any other rights that might be threatened by the forthcoming decision…

“I won’t sugarcoat this. If the eventual ruling issued is similar to the draft leaked yesterday, there will be devastating consequences. Thankfully less so here, at least in the near term, but this will be a painful moment in our nation’s history.

“What must we do?”