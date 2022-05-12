GOP gubernatorial candidate says RI bribing “businesses to come here”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus, in an email to potential contributors, has accused “insiders” of bribing businesses to come to Rhode Island.

“Rhode Island isn’t meeting its potential,” she said in the letter. “We’re lagging behind when we should be leading.

“That’s because the insiders have held us back too long – they write the rules in their favor, pick winners and losers, and bribe businesses to come here.”

WhatsUpNewp has reached out to Kalus for comment, via email and phone, but has not received a response.

In her letter she said Rhode Island “ranks almost dead last in Top States to do Business and in the bottom 10% for State Business Tax Climate…we ae also near the bottom for states to start a business and key indicators like business environment and business costs.

“We are also near the bottom for states to start a business and key indicators like business environment and business costs.

In 2019, CNBC ranked Rhode Island last in its yearly listing of business climate. In 2021, in its ranking of America’s Top States for Business, CNBC ranked Rhode Island 46th. For best States to Start a Business, balancing everything ranked Rhode Island 17th in 2021.

Steelworkers endorse Nellie Gorbea for Governor

The United Steelworkers Local 12431 out of District 4 has endorsed Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea for Rhode Island governor.

“Nellie Gorbea has and will continue to be a friend of workers and our union,” said Derek Dunne with the United Steelworkers Local 12431 out of District 4. “The Local is proud to stand by her as she focuses on creating good paying jobs through significant investment in sustainable housing and growing the blue economy.”

In 2014, the Local Steelworkers were the first union to endorse Gorbea in her run for secretary of state.