The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 18 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 83.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.4% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 17, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#5. Providence County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 366 (2,340 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,871 (229,190 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (2,535 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (453,108 fully vaccinated)

#4. Newport County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 423 (347 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,857 (21,224 total cases)

— 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (93 total deaths)

— 66.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (62,118 fully vaccinated)

#3. Washington County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 433 (544 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,281 (34,259 total cases)

— 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (224 total deaths)

— 46.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.6% (98,748 fully vaccinated)

#2. Kent County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 458 (752 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,006 (50,941 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (513 total deaths)

— 6.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (129,245 fully vaccinated)

#1. Bristol County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 586 (284 new cases, +103% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,594 (14,347 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (169 total deaths)

— 4.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (38,362 fully vaccinated)