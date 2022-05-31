THOMPSON, Conn. (AP) — Four people died and a fifth was critically injured when a car ran off a northeastern Connecticut road and hit a tree, police said. At least three of the dead were from Rhode Island.

Connecticut State Police are continuing to investigate the crash Monday evening in Thompson, which is on the Connecticut-Rhode Island border.

Johan Santana, 18, was behind the wheel and trying to pass another car on Quaddick Town Farm Road when he lost control of the car he was driving, according to a police report.

Santana and three passengers — Jaslin Perez, Erika Perez and Lixandra Terrero Almonte, all 21 — were killed. Police didn’t list an address for Erika Perez but said all the others were from Providence, Rhode Island.

Reyniel Alfonso Lopez, 21, of East Providence, Rhode Island, was hospitalized in critical condition.