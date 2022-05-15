RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate will remain in custody, after his bail hearing was postponed for at least two months.

Nathan Carman’s hearing, slated for Monday, was postponed Friday for at least 60 days by U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford of Vermont, The Boston Globe reports.

In this image taken from video provided courtesy of WCVB-TV, Nathan Carman, front, is escorted in to federal court on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Rutland, Vt. Carman, who was rescued from a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate. (Sera Congi/WCVB-TV via AP)

Lawyers appointed to represent the 28-year-old Vernon resident had sought an indefinite postponement of the hearing to conduct their own investigation and interview potential witness, the newspaper said.

Crawford said defense lawyers could seek more time beyond 60 days if needed. That means Carman, for now, will remain in custody.

Prosecutors have argued he should remain detained while he awaits trial because he poses a flight risk and is a danger to the community.

FILE – Nathan Carman speaks at a hearing in probate court, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in West Hartford, Conn. Carman, who was found floating on a raft in the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank, has been indicted on charges alleging he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)

Carmen pleaded not guilty last week to multiple fraud charges and a first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his mother, Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut.

Carman was found in an inflatable raft off the coast of Massachusetts eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina to go fishing with his mother, who was never found.

Authorities allege Carman also killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of a scheme to obtain money and property from his grandfather’s estate, but he was not charged with that killing.