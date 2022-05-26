Jan Brogan’s latest book, The Combat Zone, has been shortlisted for a 2022 Anthony Award. An award-winning journalist and author of four other novels, one of which is under development for a television series, Jan joins What’sUpNewp at 12:30 p.m. today as we continue our Authors’ Series.

Jan is a journalist, who is a contributor to the Boston Globe, and previously worked as a reporter at the Worcester Telegram and Providence Journal, where she won the Gerald Loeb award for distinguished business writing. She also teaches writing at the Boston University Summer Journalism Institute.

Besides The Combat Zone she has written four mysteries: Final Copy, Confidential Source, Yesterday’s Fatal, and Teaser. Confidential Source is currently under development for a television series, according to Jan’s website.

Jan describes The Combat Zone as “a riveting account of a brutal murder, race, two flawed trials and the not so delicate dance between justice and revenge. It tells the story of a talented Harvard football player whose life was cut short by a brutal murder that ultimately changed the city.”

Watch & Participate on YouTube