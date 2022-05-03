State Rep. Marvin Abney, D-Dist. 73 (Middletown, Newport), chair of the state House of Representatives Finance Committee, had the most robust campaign fund among Aquidneck Island’s state legislative delegation.

Abney reported a fund balance of $186,806 as of March 31, according to his first-quarter campaign finance report. Abney, who had been mentioned as a potential state treasurer candidate, raised $2,150 from individual donors and $550 from political action committees during the quarter. Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, the only announced candidate for treasurer, reported a fund balance of $155,788 as of March 31. Diossa and Abney are both Democrats.

State Rep. Deb Ruggiero, D-Dist. 74 (Jamestown, Middletown) was the most active fundraiser during the quarter, adding $13,600 from individual donors and $375 from political action committees during the quarter, for a bund balance of $83,304. Ruggiero has announced that she’s running for lieutenant governor.

She joins two other Democrats vying for the party’s lieutenant governor nomination – incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabino Matos, who reported a fund balance of $316,395, and state Sen. Cynthia Mendes of East Providence, who reported a fund balance of $76,890.

Alex Finkelman announced in late April, well after the close of the first-quarter reporting period, that he was running for the District 74 seat, hopeful of replacing Ruggiero.

Fundraising generally was lackluster among incumbents during the quarter, and very few individuals statewide have announced for either Senate or House races.

Here’s a look at the local races:

State Sen. Walter Felag, D-Dist. 10 (Tiverton, Warren), reported a fund balance of $30,704. He received $200 in contributions during the quarter.

State Sen. James Seveney, D-Dist. 11 (Bristol, Portsmouth), reported a fund balance of $7,602. He received $200 in contributions during the quarter.

State Sen. Dawn Euer, D-Dist. 13 (Newport, Jamestown), reported a fund balance of $29,111. She received $1,000 in contributions during the quarter.

State Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-Dist. 12 (Little Compton, Middletown), reported a fund balance of $55,306. He received $1,600 in contributions and $700 from Political Action Committees during the quarter. It appears DiPalma has a primary election opponent, Jenna Magnoski, who is listed on the Rhode Island Political Cooperative website as running for the District 12 seat. There is no listing of her filing a campaign finance report for the first quarter.

State Rep. John Edwards, D-Dist. 70 (Tiverton), reported a fund balance of $71,899. He received $5,575 in contributions and $7,950 from political action committees during the quarter.

State Rep. Michelle McGaw, D-Dist. 71 (Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton), reported a fund balance of $11,010. She received $1,188 in contributions during the quarter.

State Rep. Terri-Denise Cortvriend, D-Dist. 72 (Middletown, Portsmouth), reported a fund balance of $20,738. She reported a loan of $10,000, individual contributions of $2,900, and $200 from political action committees.

State Rep. Lauren Carson, D-Dist. 75 (Newport), reported a fund balance of $30,985 She received $1,000 in contributions during the quarter.

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.