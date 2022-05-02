BOSTON (AP) — Police found two loaded guns at a Boston high school and took male students ages 13 and 17 into custody, officials said.

The guns were found Thursday at Charlestown High School, police said in a statement.

The younger student faces juvenile charges of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. He was held on $2,500 bail and ordered into home confinement, prosecutors said.

The older student faces arraignment Friday on similar charges.

Police first went to the school just after 10 a.m. Thursday after staff found a weapon in the younger student’s backpack. It was determined to be a 9mm handgun with the slide of a Glock 26 affixed to a polymer frame, police said.

Police returned to the school at about 12:30 p.m. after school administrators located a 9mm Glock handgun in an unattended backpack that was determined to be owned by the 17-year-old student.

“The guns seized today in Charlestown High School present yet another reminder that this is not just a problem for police or for prosecutors or for school staff,” District Attorney Kevin hayden said in a statement Thursday. “It’s a problem for all of society, a problem that demands discussion in boardrooms and backyards and everywhere in between.”