State Rep. Deb Ruggiero, who announced last week that she was running for lieutenant governor, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 1:30 pm.

Ruggiero, who represents District 74 (Jamestown and Middletown), is aligned with the House leadership. She’ll face incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and State Sen. Cynthia Mendes in a Democratic primary election in September.

Matos is running in tandem with Gov. Dan McKee, who assumed the governorship when Gov. Raimondo joined the Biden administration, and Cynthia Mendes, who is aligned with Matt Brown, a former Secretary of State who is running for governor.

When she announced her campaign earlier this month, Ruggiero said if elected she would focus on the economy, environment, education, and elders (4 E’s).

During this conversation, we ask who she’s supporting for governor, whether she thinks the governor and lieutenant governor should run as a team, and how she thinks can elevate the visibility, importance, and independence of the lieutenant governor’s position.

Earlier today, Jamestown resident Alex Finkelman announced his candidacy for State Representative in District 74.