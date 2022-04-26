Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, today announced its 2022 Star Awards. The Chanler at Cliff Walk and Cara Restaurant both earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards and are showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Sitting on Newport’s most prized real estate, the Cliff Walk, The Chanler is a hyper-intimate property that defines luxury in Rhode Island. The former Gilded Age mansion turned luxury hotel preserves old-world glamour and elegance while offering the best of elevated hotel living. Each of the 20 rooms pays homage to a different era – from Victorian to Renaissance to English Tudor and embodies the best of New England charm.

Cara, a blind-tasting menu-only, 6-table restaurant received almost a perfect score of 100, making it one of the best and most desirable dining destinations in the world. Helmed by Michelin-trained Chef Jacob Jasinski, Cara takes classic New England cuisine and puts an elevated, modern twist on each dish. Using only the most premium and locally sourced ingredients, each dish tells a story of Rhode Island. Crystal chandeliers and crackling fires set an intimate mood in the dining room as guests embark on a gastronomic journey led by Cara’s expert food and beverage team.

“Since opening The Chanler at Cliff Walk in 2003, we have been committed to providing unforgettable experiences for our guests. We are humbled to have our expertise in luxury hospitality honored in this year’s Forbes awards,” owner Lani Shufelt shared with What’sUpNewp. Cara has set a new standard of fine dining in Newport and we look forward to continually serving our guests in an enchanting, thoughtful way.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service, and The Chanler at Cliff Walk and Cara Restaurant are the latest additions to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

“Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions,” says Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.”

2022 Star Awards

Forbes provided the following highlights from the 2022 winners;

Nine destinations welcomed their inaugural Five-Star hotel: Amman (Four Seasons Hotel Amman); Amsterdam (Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam); Berlin (Hotel de Rome, a Rocco Forte Hotel); Greece (Katikies Mykonos); Ibiza (BLESS Hotel); Madrid (Four Seasons Hotel Madrid and BLESS Hotel Madrid); Malta (Iniala Harbour House); Okinawa, Japan (Halekulani Okinawa); and Zurich (The Dolder Grand).

The U.S. debuted 10 new Five-Star hotels: The Chanler at Cliff Walk (Newport, Rhode Island); Chatham Inn (Cape Cod); Encore Boston Harbor; ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki; Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston; The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection (Park City, Utah); Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection (Telluride, Colorado); Rosewood Miramar Beach (Montecito, California); The Towers at Lotte New York Palace (NYC); White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection (Kennebunk, Maine).

London claimed the title of the city with the most Five-Star hotels worldwide. The British capital tallied 21 top-rated hotels, including the new additions of Pan Pacific London and The Prince Akatoki London (see the full list here).

The Maldives picked up four new Five-Star hotels: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, JOALI Maldives, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island and Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

Boutique hotels made a strong showing. The standouts delivering one-of-a-kind experiences include new Five-Star properties such as Casa Angelina (Amalfi Coast); The Chanler at Cliff Walk (Newport, Rhode Island); Chatham Inn (Cape Cod); ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki; The Hazelton Hotel in Toronto; Hotel Esencia (Tulum); Iniala Harbour House & Residences (Malta); JOALI Maldives; Katikies Mykonos; Kudadoo Maldives Private Island; and Park Hotel Vitznau (Switzerland).

Three new U.S. restaurants earned a Five Star: Carte Blanche in Dallas—it’s the only one in Texas to hold that accolade; Cara in Newport, Rhode Island; and MUGEN in Waikiki.

Hong Kong added three restaurants to its Five-Star ranks: L’Envol, Sushi Saito Hong Kong and Tempura Uchitsu.

The Bulgari Spa Dubai and The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Doha are the Middle East’s first Five-Star spas.

The U.S. saw seven new Five-Star spas: Edge Spa, Park City, Utah; Salamander Spa, Middleburg, Virginia; The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor; The Spa by Ivanka Trump at Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.; Spa Montage Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, South Carolina; Spa Ojai, Ojai, California; The Wellness Floor at One Dalton in Boston.

Mexico welcomed two new Five-Star spas: Banyan Tree Spa Mayakoba in the Riveria Maya and SE Spa at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit in Puerto Vallarta.

