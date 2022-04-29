Saturday: Saturday night’s all right for … rock and roll. We’re focusing our attention on some local shows this weekend and the music couldn’t be better. That, plus a legendary band from the UK is in town. Check out our “Six Picks” for live music below.

Saturday: If you’re in the mood to rock out, head to the Greenwich Hotel’s Updike Room in East Greenwich for a round or two of “Dad Punk” with Dopey Lopes and the Up All Night Band. Lopes and the boys provide a high-energy show with a ton of attitude. Kench and Completely Destroyed open at 9PM. Details here.

Saturday: Providence-based Nova One is playing their recent release Lovable, front to back, in a hometown show at the Columbus Theatre Saturday night. Led by Roz Raskin, the band’s indie-driven dream-pop vibe is mesmerizing. Bochek opens at 8PM. Details here. Late news: Hope you have tickets, cause the show is SOLD OUT!

Saturday: 10,000 Maniacs pull into the Jane Pickens Film and Events Center Saturday night for a sold-out show. The band, that formed 40 years ago in Jamestown, NY is hotter than ever. Details here.

Saturday: Turn up the volume in Providence Saturday night when Clutch plays The Strand. The Maryland-based band is best known for songs like “Electric Worry” (19 million views) and their 2005 hit “The Mob Goes Wild.” The Sword and Nate Bergman open at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Richard Lloyd was a founding member of the seminal 70’s band Television. Saturday night, he brings his band to the warm confines of The Parlour in Providence. This one will rock! Openers The Sorry Boys and Andy Stone get things started at 5PM. Details here.

Sunday: One of rock and roll’s great bands comes to the Narrows Center in Fall River Sunday night for a special show. The Zombies were the 2nd major band in the British Invasion behind The Beatles in the early 1960’s. Songs like “Time of the Season,” and “She’s Not There” are staples of classic rock radio. Read our interview with Zombies co-founder Colin Blunstone here and click here for details on the show. Jesse Lynn Madera opens at 8PM.