Friday: Songs like “The Letter,” Kind of a Drag,” and “Cry Like a Baby” are classic rock staples. Friday night, don’t miss a pair of classic bands at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket when The Box Tops and The Buckinghams play those great tunes and more. Details here.

Saturday: Talk about classic songs … The Drifters were the first to record timeless tunes like “Under the Boardwalk,” “Spanish Harlem,” and “Stand by Me.” They were the first musical group to sell 2 million records for the Carole King penned “Up on the Roof” and the first African American vocal group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Damn fine credentials. They play the Greenwich Odeum Saturday night. Details here.

Friday: Head to the Galactic Theatre in Warren Friday for a singer-songwriter night with a pair of up-and-coming local artists Mary-Elaine Jenkins and Lauren King. Details here.

Friday: It’s never a bad time to “get the Led out,” and Friday night at The Strand, the Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out makes a stop in Providence. Check out their take on classic Zep tunes beginning around 8:30. Details here.

Saturday: A special night of music is on tap at Askews 4th Year Anniversary Kickoff show with Julie Rhodes & The Electric Co. Rhodes is gearing up for an appearance next month at Boston Calling. Openers Ali McGuirk and Mary-Elaine Jenkins get things started around 9PM. Details here.

Saturday: Westerly-based singer-songwriter Will Evans brings his roots-rock sound to The Met in Pawtucket Saturday night. Special guests Christina Holmes and Ian D’Arcangelo open. Show begins around 8:30. Details here.