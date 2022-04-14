The holiday weekend is here and we’ve got a few ideas for getting out there and enjoying the Spring weather. Check out “Six Picks Events” for April 15-17 below.

Friday: Food Truck Fridays returns to the Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel in Providence this weekend. Over 20 trucks, beer and wine, live music, and other attractions make for a fun evening out. The event runs from 5PM-8PM at the Carousel Village. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Easter Egg Hunts are a rite of Spring and there are many around the state this weekend. One of the best is happening at Casey Farm in Saunderstown Saturday at 11AM. The children’s egg hunt is divided by age from 0-4, 5-7, and 8-12 years old. Visit the chickens, play farm games, and have some refreshments after the hunt. Details here.

All Weekend: The Asian Lantern Spectacular is back at the Roger Williams Park Zoo this weekend. The lanterns are all created by hand with silk fabric stretched out over steel frames. The interactive displays are breathtaking, and the attraction includes Asian cuisine and performance. The event runs through July 4. Details here.

All Weekend: The Tony Award-winning jukebox musical Ain’t Too Proud is a crowd-pleasing hit and you can see it all weekend at the Providence Performing Arts Center. See the story of the legendary Motown group The Temptations come to life. Read our review here, and then buy tickets here.

Sunday: Easter Brunch is an annual tradition for many, and for the first time in a couple of years most restaurants are operating at full capacity. Spend the day in Newport after brunching at one of the city’s popular spots. Check out our story here for a listing.

Sunday: Head to the Norman Bird Sanctuary for a Shorebird Stroll at Third Beach Sunday at 11AM. Bring your binoculars and search for rare visiting Spring birds including “scuttling sandpipers, elusive eiders, bustling buffleheads, and more.” Details here.