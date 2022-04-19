Providence’s Victorian-era Lippitt House Museum today announced that it is reopening for the season and welcoming guests for guided tours starting Friday, May 6.

The staff-led tours will be offered by advance reservation on Fridays and select Saturdays, May through October, and will take guests through the elaborately decorated rooms of Lippitt House, exploring how Providence’s history shaped the Rhode Island of today.

During the tours, staff shares the stories of those who lived and worked in the house, illustrating ideas about industry, immigration, design, and civic engagement, illuminating Providence’s rich cultural heritage.

Museum Director Carrie Taylor says, “Summer is a great time to visit the museum. The elaborate décor and impressive architecture of Lippitt House show what life was like for one of Rhode Island’s leading manufacturing families. But it also provides an opportunity to explore the impact that 19th-century industrialization had on everyday Rhode Islanders — changing the way people worked, where they lived, and how they spent their time. The house is in remarkable original condition. You can imagine the Lippitt family members and servants living and working in these spaces.”



Ticket Prices: Adults: $10; Students: $5; Children: 0-12 FREE; EBT Card Holders: FREE. The museum is located at 199 Hope Street in Providence’s East Side neighborhood.

Capacity is limited and advance reservations are required. Visit preserveri.org/visit-lippitt-house-museum to book.

About Lippitt House Museum:

Preserve Rhode Island’s 1865 Lippitt House Museum offers guided tours May through October, summer concerts in the garden, and a variety of online programs and resources. Designated a National Historic Landmark, Lippitt House has one of the best-preserved Victorian interiors in America, allowing visitors to step into Providence’s Golden Age. Following the Lippitt family’s example of public service, the Museum’s cultural programming promotes civic engagement, the arts, and sharing Providence’s remarkable history. www.LippittHouse.org