MORRISTOWN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found on the side of the road in Morristown on Tuesday.

A person of interest has been detained pending further investigation, police said.

A passerby called 911 around 10:20 a.m. to report finding a man who appeared to be dead, police said. The death does not appear to be random and there is no indication of any danger to the public, police said. The deceased’s name has not been released.

An autopsy will be performed. The Morristown and Stowe police departments and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston.