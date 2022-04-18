Saul Jacob Schweber, 90, of Newport, RI, passed away on April 14, 2022, in Newport.

Saul was born in Germany to Joseph and Ida Schweber on May 8, 1931. He went to high school at Durfee in Fall River, MAand graduated in 1949. He went on to earn a BA in Business Administration from Boston University.For the majority of his working career, he was the sole proprietor and owner of Island Furniture Company at 110 Broadway in Newport.

Saul was actively involved in the Newport community as well as the Congregation Jeshuat Israel at Touro Synagogue. He served in numerous positions for the Congregation including president and for many years taught Sunday School for the Congregation. Saul was also a past president of the local Lions Club International. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was a New England sports enthusiast.

Saulis survived by his wife of 67 years, Bernice Gamins Schweber of Newport, his son Larry, his daughter in-law Michelle and granddaughter Lily of Atlanta, GA. He is preceded in death by his son Allan and his parents Joseph and Ida.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the fine individuals at the Grand Islander facility who cared and showed compassion for Saul during these past two years.

A graveside ceremony will be held Monday, April 18th at 2pm at Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Road, Middletown. Due to the Passover holiday, there will be no reception following the ceremony or shiva services.

Memorial donations may be made to the Congregation Jeshuat Israel, 85 Touro Street, Newport, RI 02840, www.tourosynagogue.org .

Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County. For more information, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.