Patrice E. “Pattie” Connelly, 71, of Newport, RI passed away on April 8, 2022, in Newport.

Patrice was born in Springfield, MA to Mary Bernice (Kenney) and Joseph D. Connelly on July 28, 1950. Graduating from Minnechaug High School in 1969, she went on to earn a degree in Accounting at Springfield Technical Community College. Her occupation in the hospitality industry took her from Springfield, MA to Deerfield Beach, FL before finally settling in Newport.

When not working she could be found weeding any garden that caught her eye. She always had a smile on her face and made friends with everyone she met. Patrice loved living in the City by the Sea and took great pride in her Irish heritage and culture in Newport. Patrice was a proud member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Patrice was a dedicated and avid volunteer for St. Mary’s Church, All Saint’s Academy, Woman to Woman Network and Rebuilding Together. In election years she delighted working the polls.

Patrice is survived by her daughter Carleigh Connelly of Newport, brothers Timothy K. (Carol) and Brian J. (Karen) Connelly, and lifelong friend and care giver MaryTeresa “MT” Shadduck. She was a loving aunt to Timothy, Gregory, Gary Connelly and Lynn Ryan, grand aunt to Katherine, Joseph, Finley, Emma, Maverick, Boden Connelly and Shane Ryan, and great-grand aunt to Maverick Ryan. Patrice was predeceased by her parents.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, Sprint Street, Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Jerome’s Cemetery,125 Saint Jerome Ave, Holyoke, MA.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Heatherwood Health Care Center and Beacon Hospice for the wonderful care provided for Patrice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Institute, by visiting www.ovariancancerinstitute.org.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home