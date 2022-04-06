It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Marlene Welsh (nee Mahoney), 54 of Newport, RI on April 1, 2022. She leaves behind a devoted husband of 31 years, Paul Welsh. She was a devoted mother to Victoria Trinidad (nee Welsh) and Katarina Welsh. Grandmother to her “angel babies”;Rafael, Gabriella, Nora, and Devina. Sister to Marc Mahoney. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Marlene was born December 9, 1967 in Philadelphia, PA to William and Elizabeth (nee McDonald) Mahoney. Graduated from ArchBishop Ryan in 1985. She then went on to Community College of Philadelphia where she majored in nursing and began her long career of caring for others. She worked in the ICU at St. Agnes Hospital for 14 years before moving to Newport, RI. Here she worked at Newport Hospital followed by The Grand Islander where she started as a nurse in the TCU and was currently the

Clinical Reimbursement Coordinator. The lives she’s touched through her career made a big impact on those lucky enough to come across her.

Marlene could be found reading or expressing herself through many different artistic hobbies. She loved singing and dancing to an eclectic variety of music. This love took her to many festivals that she got to enjoy with her husband and many friends.

Marlene’s infectious laugh and big heart drew people to her. She embodies the saying of young at heart. She loved joking around and pulling pranks that often left her snorting in laughter.

Friends and Family are invited to share stories and memories of Marlene at a memorial service on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport RI.

Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 1:00 pm.