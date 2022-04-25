Betty Ann (Causey) Jakubiak, 91, of Portsmouth, passed away on April 23, 2022, in Newport Hospital with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Stanley J. Jakubiak.



Born in Anniston, AL, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bertie (Alred) Causey.

She spent most of her life taking care of her family. Betty Ann enjoyed cooking and playing cards at Montaup Country Club. After retiring, she and Stanley enjoyed winters in Florida and spending time with their many friends they made there.



Betty Ann leaves her children, Judith A. Hill, of Bristol, Raymond S. Jakubiak, and Joan E. Mathias both of Portsmouth. She also leaves her grandchildren Joseph Mathias, John Mathias, Christina Dawson and her husband Ryan, and Sophia Borden, as well as her great-grandchildren Destiney, Ryan, and Amaya Dawson.



Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI.



Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. stjude.org