A group of around fifty joggers recently picked up 125.8 pounds of litter in Newport on an evening run. The event was in partnership between Newport Run and Chug, an active running club community, and Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) as part of ERICD’s Earth Month activities.

Newport Run and Chug meets weekly for friendly jogs around the city. This past Thursday was designated as “plogging” night. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up trash.

ERICD board member and avid plogger, Jessica Cullinan, said, “Picking up trash is one of the easiest ways to help our environment. When it rains, stormwater washes trash and other pollutants into our coastal and drinking waters. Stopping it before it reaches the watershed reduces wastewater costs, benefits wildlife, and creates cleaner waters for fishing and recreation.”

Erin Briskie of Newport Run and Chug said, “I cannot believe all the trash we picked up, especially in the parks that are right near the water. All the little pieces of garbage that tend to go unnoticed really add up. Our running crew will keep plogging in our back pocket as an easy way to clean our city.”

Photos provided by Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) & Newport Run and Chug

ERICD has two other plogging opportunities for the community this month. Ploggers are invited to clean up the race route after the Newport Rhode Race on April 16. This event is free (pre-registration required) and participants will receive clean-up materials and a goody bag.

There is also an independent plogging event from April 22-25. Participants are encouraged to pick up trash and log their plog online. Walkers are welcome to participate in addition to joggers; all are eligible for prizes, the registration fee is $5. Visit easternriconservation.org to sign up for both events.

Plogging supports ERICD’s mission to conserve our local natural resources. Information and registration for all Earth Month events is available at www.easternriconservation.org. Events are in partnership with Aquidneck Island Earth Week.



To join the Newport Run and Chug group, find them on Facebook or email ebriskie@gmail.com.